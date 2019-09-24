Understanding Menopause (Healthy You)

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) Whether you’re in peak physical condition, a stay-at-home mom or even a doctor–menopause happens to every woman. It signifies the end of the reproductive period, causing a big change to our everyday lives both physically and emotionally.

At the Care Plus Walk-In Clinic, Dr. Maxine Lingurar makes it her speciality to answer those burning questions of what’s happening to the body when “the change” comes around.

“What it means is that at midlife, most women starting at about 40 or 45 will start to have symptoms of menopause, hot flashes, night sweats, they’ll start to have some irregularities of their menstrual cycles…Eventually they’re going to reach a point where they stop having periods,” says Dr. Lingurar.

Most symptoms occur during the perimenopausal phase, where women may experience:

Mood swings

Sleep pattern changes

Loss of libido

Vaginal dryness

Weight gain

A common misconception is these symptoms only happen to older women. In fact, Dr. Lingurar says there are women in their 30’s who can go through early menopause.

Menopause can also be caused by phenomenons other than the loss of estrogen. It can can happen due to ovarian insufficiency, a hysterotomy or even chemotherapy, and the treatment for it is not always in the form of a prescription.

According to Dr. Lingurar, “Not everybody needs medicine which I think is really an important point. Lifestyle changes are really helpful if people haven’t been exercising regularly, it’s a great time to start…Smoking, it’s a great time to consider smoking cessation…”

It’s also a great time to consider the change as not only the end of one chapter, but the start of a new one.

“Often people find that this is a positive time in their lives because they start to be freed up from menstrual cycles and often their children are starting to grow and they’re moving along in their careers, so it can be a really exciting and positive time. It shouldn’t be something that people mourn over,” says Dr. Lingurar.

When you do go through the change, it’s important to speak with a physician about what to expect. If you’re also local, Dr. Lingurar’s area of expertise is unique to the Wichita Falls area, as she is the only one in Texoma to be certified by the North American Menopause Society.

“…Everyone’s different, everyone’s menopause is different, everybody’s needs in menopause are different.”

If you’d like to set up an appointment with Dr. Lingurar or to check out the North American Menopause Society‘s website, click here.