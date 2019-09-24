1  of  2
Breaking News
Nocona ISD to resume normal sessions Wednesday Explosion near Windthorst gas station

Understanding Menopause (Healthy You)

Healthy You

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) Whether you’re in peak physical condition, a stay-at-home mom or even a doctor–menopause happens to every woman. It signifies the end of the reproductive period, causing a big change to our everyday lives both physically and emotionally.

At the Care Plus Walk-In Clinic, Dr. Maxine Lingurar makes it her speciality to answer those burning questions of what’s happening to the body when “the change” comes around.

“What it means is that at midlife, most women starting at about 40 or 45 will start to have symptoms of menopause, hot flashes, night sweats, they’ll start to have some irregularities of their menstrual cycles…Eventually they’re going to reach a point where they stop having periods,” says Dr. Lingurar.

Most symptoms occur during the perimenopausal phase, where women may experience:

  • Mood swings
  • Sleep pattern changes
  • Loss of libido
  • Vaginal dryness
  • Weight gain

A common misconception is these symptoms only happen to older women. In fact, Dr. Lingurar says there are women in their 30’s who can go through early menopause.

Menopause can also be caused by phenomenons other than the loss of estrogen. It can can happen due to ovarian insufficiency, a hysterotomy or even chemotherapy, and the treatment for it is not always in the form of a prescription.

According to Dr. Lingurar, “Not everybody needs medicine which I think is really an important point. Lifestyle changes are really helpful if people haven’t been exercising regularly, it’s a great time to start…Smoking, it’s a great time to consider smoking cessation…”

It’s also a great time to consider the change as not only the end of one chapter, but the start of a new one.

“Often people find that this is a positive time in their lives because they start to be freed up from menstrual cycles and often their children are starting to grow and they’re moving along in their careers, so it can be a really exciting and positive time. It shouldn’t be something that people mourn over,” says Dr. Lingurar.

When you do go through the change, it’s important to speak with a physician about what to expect. If you’re also local, Dr. Lingurar’s area of expertise is unique to the Wichita Falls area, as she is the only one in Texoma to be certified by the North American Menopause Society.

“…Everyone’s different, everyone’s menopause is different, everybody’s needs in menopause are different.”

If you’d like to set up an appointment with Dr. Lingurar or to check out the North American Menopause Society‘s website, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

MSU Texas police department running more efficiently with new reporting system

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU Texas police department running more efficiently with new reporting system"

W.F. man indicted on 45 counts of child sex crimes

Thumbnail for the video titled "W.F. man indicted on 45 counts of child sex crimes"

PD: Teen suspect in custody after making threat to Nocona schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "PD: Teen suspect in custody after making threat to Nocona schools"

Man dies following tanker fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man dies following tanker fire"

Menopause: Healthy You

Thumbnail for the video titled "Menopause: Healthy You"

Joe's Kwick Stop Explosion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Joe's Kwick Stop Explosion"

Annette Meurer interview Windthorst fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Annette Meurer interview Windthorst fire"

James Henry Windthorst Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "James Henry Windthorst Fire"

Jon Chambers Windthorst Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jon Chambers Windthorst Fire"

Windthorst Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Windthorst Fire"

Bellevue volunteer FD annual fish fry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bellevue volunteer FD annual fish fry"

Meet Elias, clear the shelter

Thumbnail for the video titled "Meet Elias, clear the shelter"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News