Walk-In This Way (Healthy You)

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) A sore throat, headache or just feeling plain awful is never an ideal situation, and neither is waiting in the hospital for hours to see a physician. At the United Regional Emergency Room, their main purpose is to treat traumatic injuries and medical conditions first and foremost. Yet, if you need to be seen for something that’s not considered urgent, you need to be checked out at an urgent care or walk-in clinic.

There are several walk-in clinics in Wichita Falls including the Care Plus Clinic off of Barnett Road. That’s where you’ll find Physician’s Assistant Ruth Carr, who sees patients in need everyday and says you may be surprised by how many ailments they can treat.

“We see a lot of acute conditions such as sore throats, colds, stomach aches, lacerations, sprained ankles, broken bones, rashes things like that.” Carr, PA.

In an emergency room, patients are seen based on their level of urgency. Whereas in a walk-in clinic, minimal conditions are treated at a much more convenient pace.

“We are much cheaper than the ER, much cheaper than urgent cares and our wait time are considerably less. If you get off work at 6 ‘o’clock and you’ve got a sore throat, it feels like strep, we’re kind of a great place to go. You won’t wait long, your copay shouldn’t be as high as it is in the ER and we can fix you up and send you out.” Carr

For those of you who can’t drive to the clinic, medical care can come to you with the help of modern technology.

“We do have Ecare which is another great way to get access to care, so you can send a message to one of our providers here and we also have virtual visits where you can video chat with provider which also just makes it easy. Carr

However, there are certain conditions that should be immediately seen at the ER such as chest pain, penetrating eye injuries, sharp abdominal pain, loss of consciousness and blood loss. At the Care Plus Clinic, they can do flu swabs, strep testing, x-rays, lab testing, stitches and set broken bones. Yet, it is faster to get x-rays and lab results back at the ER.

The clinic also can not treat infants younger than 6 months old and does not provide primary care physicians, but they will treat you whether your a URPG member or not.

“We’d really love to take care of you if we can, we don’t like to send you to the er but we ultimately what’s safest for you as a patient.” Carr

For a link to the Care Plus Clinic, click here.