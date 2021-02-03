Skip to content
A sexy Alexa, Dan Levy’s M&M habit: Super Bowl ads to watch
Unemployment dips sharply to 6.3% as employers add only 49K jobs
US employers add just 49K jobs as unemployment falls to 6.3%
See the most-searched Super Bowl foods in every state
Serena Williams, Osaka drawn in same half at Australian Open
Skiing worlds in Cortina will lack fans but not scenery
LeBron’s triple-double powers Lakers past Nuggets, 114-93
LA Angels acquire veteran OF Dexter Fowler from Cardinals
Trent, Anthony lead undermanned Portland past 76ers 121-105
Team of the week: Wichita Christian Stars – February 4, 2021
National Signing Day – February 3, 2021
Girls high school basketball – Rider vs Aledo – February 2, 2021
Girls high school basketball: Iowa Park vs Hirschi and other local scores – February 2, 2021
Girls high school basketball: Holliday vs City View – February 2, 2021
Boys high school basketball: Wichita Christian vs Christ Academy and other local scores – February 2, 2021
Dakota- 02-02-21
Nala – 01-19-21
Jessica – 01-12-21
Real Estate Minute – 02-04-2021
Find out what is really causing your chronic pain
Real Estate Minute – 01-28-2021
College and retirement planning
A higher standard of cleaning
Helping the Helpers
Helping the Helpers: You can help the food bank help others during the pandemic
Video
Trending Stories
Affidavit reveals Patterson Auto Group president’s role in human trafficking, alleged sexual acts with children
Video
TEA requiring students to take STAAR test in person
Video
Physician Dr. Daniela Johnson passes away
UPDATE: Identity of deceased in fatal Archer County wreck confirmed, multiple injuries reported
Video
Patterson Auto Group president charged in human trafficking investigation
Video
Latest News
Crime Stoppers seeking information on theft at Hirschi High School
Gallery
Physician Dr. Daniela Johnson passes away
WC sheriff’s office look forward to chili cook-off, will fund memorial project
Video
More Local News