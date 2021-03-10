Child Care Partners seeks community help to continue its mission another 100 years

This Helping the Helpers features an organization that has been providing a safe space for children for more than a century.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — This Helping the Helpers features an organization that has been providing a safe space for children for more than a century.

This non-profit serves low-income families and your contributions could help give them another hundred years.

“This last year has been crazy, the world’s definitely been turned upside down,” Child Care Partners Executive Director Keri Goins said.

Goins said the pandemic which has changed the trajectory of everyone’s life has brought some good to the center known to protect children and strengthen families.

“We’ve been able to open a new nursery,” Goins said. “Our waiting list for infants runs around 56 kids at any given time so that has been a huge need for us and this new building is going to enable us to care for about an additional 13 new infants.”

But with the very good comes some bad.

“Unfortunately we did not survive the winter storm unscathed we did have a pipe break and it left about four inches of water throughout the entire building,” Goins said. “They’re gonna be having to do some asbestos abatement and getting our flooring and other things redone.”

But these are just a few of the many things the center needs assistance with.

Goins said they need things like baby swings, jumperoo, baby wipes and of course financial donations.

“That is what enables us to be able to pay our staff and so that we can scholarship these families, all of these families pay a percentage of their income but the scholarships are what makes the difference that they can afford to be able to go to work,” Goins said.

“It helps CCAS (Workforce Solutions Childcare) and the scholarships they give to parents,” a parent Brandy Holt said. “Because of the city’s donations to Child Care Partners, my kids can come here and learn.”

Goins hopes as they work the best they can to support families struggling to stay afloat and during this pandemic, community members will also find it in their hearts to lift them up as they continue their mission.

“We serve the essential workers, those folks who have been putting food on those shelves all these times, 80% of our parents are single working moms, they’re just people trying to get by,” Goins said.

And with a helping hand from the community, Child Care Partners can continue to help their children so these families can continue to work their hardest each day.

Goins said they hope to open the new infant room by the end of April or the beginning of May.

The first step toward donating can be found here and to volunteer, follow this link.