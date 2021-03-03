Helping the Helpers: Faith Refuge, Mission needs your continued support

We continue to highlight our area non-profits with much-needed support after the effects COVID-19 has had on their resources.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — We continue to highlight our area non-profits with much-needed support after the effects COVID-19 has had on their resources.

In this episode of our newly launched series of Helping the Helpers we take a look at the needs of the Wichita Falls Faith Mission and Refuge.

“It feeds the homeless and the broken and I was at my end,” Faith Resale and Donation Center Brenna Logan said.

Logan is a walking success story of the Wichita Falls Faith Refuge.

“I was kidnapped here from California,” Logan said. “I ended up at the refuge, I got saved at the refuge.”

Where she graduated from the New Beginnings program.

“When you’re hopeless and when you’re down it’s hard it’s hard to see that there are places like a refuge, like the mission,” Sparks said.

Executive Director Steve Sparks said the community is always very generous in providing help whether it’s through volunteering or donations.

But looking toward the future, they’ll always need more support.

“It’s a never-ending need that we have here because we have new clients showing up every day and we’re housing dozens of women at the women’s shelter and up to 100 men here every night so we’re constantly trying to replenish those needs,” Sparks said.

Now the floor supervisor for the Faith Resale and Donation Center, Logan said it was only right to be around the people who helped her and asks the community to continue in their efforts to support those who rely on the services provided by the Faith Mission and Faith Refuge.

“If you were ever thinking of changing someone’s life and giving hope to the hopeless I am a perfect example,” Logan said.

Sparks said the recent winter storm increased their clientele tremendously.

“At Faith Mission, it was probably about a 50% increase from one day to the next when the snow started coming in and at the faith refuge there was a large percentage out there as well,” Sparks said.

In addition to monetary donations or volunteering, you can support the mission and refuge by purchasing at or donate items to the Faith Resale store.

Sparks and Logan said all of the revenue goes right back into the operation of the shelters.

“Thank you really from the bottom of my heart you’ve changed my life, Thank you,” Logan said.

Sparks said even without a winter storm and a pandemic they still have 50 to 60 men who sleep at the mission every night and at the refuge about 40 to 50 women.

Follow this link to the Faith Resale and Donation Center’s online store.

If there is a non-profit you would like featured in this series, email Shatanya Clarke at sclarke@kfdx.com.