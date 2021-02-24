Helping the Helpers: Interfaith Outreach Services needs your help assisting clients in need

Continuing to provide services for its clients in the midst of crisis is Interfaith Outreach Services but as members of this nonprofit continue to dip into their bucket in order to assist those in need they now need help refilling it.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Continuing to provide services for its clients in the midst of crisis is Interfaith Outreach Services but as members of this nonprofit continue to dip into their bucket in order to assist those in need they now need help refilling it.

While officials are grateful for what they’ve received from donors, they still see an unmet need for those who cannot pay their rent and utilities, so they hope the community can lend a helping hand.

“I think we provide a valuable assistance to the community and particularly to the clients we serve,” is Interfaith Outreach Services board chairman Brent Walker said.

Food, medical equipment and even diapers are just some of the items Interfaith Outreach Services have available for anyone who needs it.

However, there is one unique aspect, the organization provides temporary rent and utility assistance for Wichita and Archer County residents.

“Many of our folks are living in the financial margins anyway they’re able to pay their bills when things are good, when things are going okay and it has not been good for a whole year,” Interfaith Outreach Services Executive Director Kris Gossom said.

Data from the nonprofit show that last year, Interfaith provided $82,000 in rent assistance and more than $30,000 in utility assistance to clients.

That’s tens of thousands of dollars more than 2019.

“We get funds from grants and from businesses but it’s the individual people in this town that really keep us going and really keep the people that need help going,” Gossom said. “We’ve asked for more because we anticipated we’re going to need more so we have some funds coming in but it’s not enough, it’s not going to be enough when someone comes in and says I need $2,000 to pay my back rent we don’t have that to give to everybody.”

Gossom expects to see the number grow over the next year.

That’s why she and Walker are urging Texomans to give where they can, no matter how small the contribution is.

“I’d just like to encourage anyone who feels like they need to contribute or who would like to contribute to us to help with these efforts to provide services to those in need right now,” Walker said.

Gossom said she is worried about the future of the residents.

“I’m frightened about what’s gonna happen to these folks who really need help with utilities and rent which are big-ticket items and we need to have the funds to be able to do that,” Gossom said.

Walker said volunteering makes him feel great in knowing that in some small way he is helping a fellow citizen in a time when they need it most and Gossom hopes others in the community can help make this possible as well.

Interfaith also provides long-term prescription services for folks in the area.

Find out how you can be a part of the solution by following this link.

If you are a non-profit who needs a hand, find out how you can be part of our next Help the Helpers series by emailing Shatanya Clarke at sclarke@kfdx.com