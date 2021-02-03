Helping the Helpers: You can help the food bank help others during the pandemic

Not only has the pandemic affected the lives of many across Texoma, but the folks dedicated to improving the quality of life of the less fortunate are also having a rough time.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Not only has the pandemic affected the lives of many across Texoma, but the folks dedicated to improving the quality of life of the less fortunate are also having a rough time.

Year-round the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank works tirelessly to reduce food insecurity in our community, but now they need the community’s help to keep their mission alive.

This is the first edition of Helping the Helpers.

“There are just people out of work and they can’t afford to buy groceries so it’s just a great thing to have the food bank, WFAFB volunteer Mitizi Brotherton said. “They use everything and they recycle their cardboard all of that, there is no waste at all at the food bank.”

Brotherton has been a volunteer with the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank for the past year and said it has been a rewarding experience but believes they need a lot more of ‘her’ to get the job done, by ‘her’ she means ‘help’.

“There is always a need for volunteers,” Brotherton said.

Non-profit organizations are generally developed with one mission, to dedicate time toward the advancement of public interest. in this case, it’s food insecurity.

The area food bank unites communities to fight hunger with food, education and advocacy.

While officials with the food bank said they’ve always needed volunteers, Kara Nickens, the CEO, said they have suffered a great deal since the pandemic hit.

“A lot of boxes that we could buy pre-packaged before the pandemic we’re not gonna be able to do that because of the supply chain so we’re having to have volunteers up here to pack the boxes and if we didn’t have that we wouldn’t have the boxes to meet the need that’s in our community,” Nickens said.

Nickens said in 2020 they gave out 1.2 million pounds more food than they did in 2019 of that, 600 thousand pounds was from the mobile pantry.

However, Nickens said as much as they need volunteers they are also in need of monetary and food donations.

“The community has been so good to us and we have been so fortunate but we’re expecting cuts to food that we’re receiving from the government and if that happens, we’re going to need even more monetary donations to make sure that we can continue the food inventory supply that we have as we meet this increasing need,” Nickens said.

“Go buy a case of green beans or whatever and if you actually walk them in you feel good that you’re helping people that need food,” Brotherton said.

They are also faced with another problem, there is an unmet need in the outlying rural counties the bank services.

“We’re kinda maxed out right now on staff and on vehicles so we’re gonna really work this year to see if we can do more outreach on those rural counties so if you’re in those rural counties and you can offer the support we’d love to talk to you,” Nickens said.

Nickens and Brotherton, who volunteer on a weekly basis and recruits her friends to do the same encourage others to pitch in and do what they can to support those in the community who need it.

Many safety precautions have been put in place since the start of the pandemic for anyone wanting to volunteer but have these concerns.

You can find a link to that as well as a link to volunteer applications here.