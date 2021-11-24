HTH: A reminder of local nonprofits needing your help this holiday season

Each Wednesday night for the past nine months, we have brought you stories from various organizations that have been champions for our community.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Each Wednesday night for the past nine months, we have brought you stories from various organizations that have been champions for our community.

In this season of giving, local nonprofits need your help as the need of their clients continues to rise.

In this week’s Helping the Helpers we remind you of the stories from organizations that need you most, especially this holiday season.

As we know the pandemic has not only impacted the lives of individuals across Texoma but has disrupted the operations of the nonprofit organizations dedicated to bettering the lives of those less fortunate in our community.

“The goal of Crime Stoppers is to assist investigators in getting felony crimes solved, here in Wichita, Clay, Archer and Young counties,” Wichita Falls Police Department police officer and Crime Stoppers Coordinator Brian Bohn said.

“The Meals on Wheels and the kitchen is just an invaluable resource for the community because I just don’t think there’s any other way that his particular thing happens,” Meals on Wheels volunteer Tim Short said.

“We have new clients showing up every day and we’re housing dozens of women at the women’s shelter and up to 100 men here every night, so we’re constantly having to replenish those needs,” Faith Refuge and Faith Mission‘s Executive Director Steve Sparks said.

“We are lowering the needs of our students so they can focus on their school work,” Mustang’s Pantry Cynthia Cummings said.

“We help save people, we help people be a better parent, be a better employee which in turn helps our community,” Wichita Adult Literacy Council‘s Nikki Schwartz said.

“Many of our folks are living in the financial margins anyway able to pay their bills when things are good, when things are going okay and it has not been good for a year,” Interfaith Outreach Ministries Executive Director Kris Gossom said.

And in this holiday season where they may experience an increase in need, they hope you can help them, help others.

These are just a few of the hundreds of nonprofits meeting needs across Texoma and we have details on how you can help these helpers.

Lastly, this franchise is taking a break for the rest of the year, but we will be back to help the helpers in January.

If there is a nonprofit you would like us to shine some attention on, send Shatanya Clarke an email at sclarke@kfdx.com.