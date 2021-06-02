HTH: As nonprofits register for Texoma Gives, officials ask community to gear up to give

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Six years ago the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation created an online platform for area nonprofits and community members wanting to contribute to their success.

Registration for this annual event started Tuesday and organizers said they are ready to do their part in strengthening the pockets of area nonprofits.

Since its inception six years ago, Denise Moffat has been involved in Texoma Gives.

The 16-hour online giving event organized by the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation meant to support area nonprofits in their financial growth.

“It think its made our nonprofits rethink how they raise money,” Moffat said.

Despite COVID-19, Moffat and the foundation’s president Leslie Schaffner said the community showed out, raising more money in the midst of a pandemic than they did the prior year.

“We did see a substantial increase in online donations last year,” Schaffner said.

“One thing that we did know that this online giving day is the perfect way to raise money in a pandemic, you didn’t have to leave your house, you didn’t have to gather, you can sit in your kitchen and scroll through all the nonprofits in your community and figure out which ones you wanted to help,” Moffat said.

Moffat said in the early planning stages, there was a concern there wouldn’t be many donations.

But not only was the amount of money raised doubled since the first year, but the number of donors also followed the same pattern.

“All of these nonprofits are going to have to pick up that slack and they’re going to need us to help them pick up the slack,” Moffat said. “All those folks that were just starting to struggle now they are in the middle of it so actually our nonprofits need us more now than ever.”

Moffat continued.

“They have more people to help, they have more people to get through this last year that didn’t have the job that didn’t have the food and didn’t have the clothing and the things that they needed,” Moffat said.

Schaffner said the one thing they missed though were the in person celebrations.

“In 2020 I would say our biggest setback was our kickoff and our wrap up because we did gather in person but we moved to a bigger place where we could get farther apart.”

Texoma gives is one of the many ways you can support the folks dedicated to making the lives of those who need it better.

Nonprofits have until July 31st to register for Texoma Gives.

Non-profit sign up here.

Texoma Gives, which kicks off in 98 days will be on September 9, so if you would like to donate, save the date.