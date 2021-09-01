HTH: Catholic Charities seeks public help in mission to end poverty across Texoma

After the coronavirus put a stop to all their fundraising efforts in 2020, a local nonprofit is still trying to eradicate poverty one family at a time.

In this week's Helping the Helpers focuses on Catholic Charities, they said more than anything their clients were greatly affected.

For more than 100 years Catholic Charities Fort Worth has been empowering low-income families and non-traditional college students to work toward a stable future.

One client is sharing her first-hand experience to urge community members to be a part of the change the nonprofit is trying to create.

Brittany Roberts is grateful to have the support of Catholic Charities Wichita Falls, a nonprofit that has been working in the city for about six years to end poverty one household at a time.

“During COVID I was able to receive food when necessary whether it be from food drives or donations of sorts,” Roberts said.

The college student said that barely touches the surface of the services she has received since first learning of the nonprofit her freshman year at Midwestern State University.

“I also have been going to therapy for the last year, I was able to receive those services for free through Catholic Charities and that has had a major impact on just my ability to do well in school,” Roberts said. “I also am a mother, I have a four-year-old so it has been really nice when they call and ask if we need anything.”

It’s clients like Roberts that the Development Manager Lindsay Arias said were affected last year when the pandemic hit our area like a storm.

“Roughly 80% of our contributions for all of those expenditures to fund our programs come from grants, foundations and really individual donors and fundraising events,” Arias said.

Arias and Roberts said all donation, whether monetary or time-spent, is crucial.

“They’re helping people with assistance in ways that most people wouldn’t recognize, whether it be a light bill or a water bill,” Roberts said.

With your help. Catholic Charities could continue fulfilling its vision one family at a time.

Arias said they want to build long-lasting impacts with donors that can sustain them for years to come.

If you are interested in being one of those donors, follow this link.