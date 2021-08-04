HTH: Community donations could fast-track Base Camp Lindsey’s plan to get vets off the street

We looked into the needs of this community project in this week's Helping the Helpers.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — According to officials with Base Camp Lindsey, about 70 veterans are sleeping on the streets each night in our community.

Steve Halloway, veteran and Base Camp Lindsey Board member, said while he was not in the military when he found himself homeless, he understands the experience first-hand.

“It’s not pleasant, you feel less valuable, you feel like you’re just nothing because nobody knows you’re there, you’re out of sight out of mind,” Halloway said. “They’re not out there by choice, they’re out there because they can’t cope with the real world.”

That’s why he believes in Base Camp Lindsey and what it can mean for the men and women who served our nation and are now in need of a hand up.

“I was fortunate I never saw combat but I can understand and empathize with those who have because they have seen and done things that we just can’t even imagine,” Halloway said.

Tara Bryant, the board chair said COVID-19 came in like a storm stalling all the progress they had made.

“In 2019 we purchased the building we were ramping up to get the building up and going, starting with funds and donations because all of that was coming in,” Bryant said.

Now things look a bit bleak.

“Our original budget for the building was about $400,000 with construction cost being at what it is and things that need to be done, we’re looking at closer to $650,000 to get the building up and running,” Bryant said.

Bryant said that does not include the day-to-day operational costs once the building is open.

That in itself is a little more than $500,000.

Bryant said they missed out on more than half of the donations they generally received.

“Grant money will only go so far and we want this to be a community project, this is Wichita Falls and helping the vets not only from Sheppard but from everywhere,” Halloway said.

With donations from the community, though, they could fast-track their project to get this facility complete to get our vets off the streets.

They hope to have the transitional home open and up and running by January 2022.

Find out how you can help make that happen here.