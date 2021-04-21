HTH: Crime Stoppers could continue its mission another four decades with continued community support

Another organization that put fundraising efforts on hold last year due to the pandemic is urging Texomans to support them as they strive to help in the fight against crime in our community.

Since its inception Crime Stoppers has paid out more than a million dollars in rewards in part because of the community’s donations.

For the past four decades, the Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has been assisting investigators in cases such as murder, robbery, burglary, or the recovery of property with one sole purpose.

“The goal of Crime Stoppers is to assist investigators in getting felony crimes solved here in Wichita, Clay, Archer, and Young counties,” Crime Stoppers Program Coordinator Brian Bohn said.

Which wouldn’t be possible without tips from the community.

That’s why one major incentive that aids in the success of this program is the board-approved cash rewards.

“Our goal is to go out and raise money to pay out rewards on tips,” Crime Stoppers Board President Dave Yonts said.

Tips that have led to almost 5,000 arrests since the start of the program in 1981 and almost 8,000 cleared cases.

“We generally try to have two to three fundraisers each year to raise the money that we give out in rewards,” Bohn said.

“97 cents out of every dollar goes to pay rewards, three cents out of every dollar goes to pay administrative costs and to run the coordinator’s office,” Yonts said.

And almost 100% of that comes from community donations, that’s why it is crucial for Texomans to give where they can to help sustain this well-needed organization.

“We have an uptick in crime so then we starting getting more tips,” Bohn said. “I think so far this year we’ve had four murders that we’ve helped out with.”

Bohn, said Crime Stoppers’ payouts can range anywhere from $20,000 to $50,000 a year, cold case homicides alone being a $10,000 reward.

Through donations, community members contribute to the longevity and continued success of this non-profit.

To assist Crime Stoppers to continue its mission for another four decades, follow this link.

The 2021 Crime Stoppers golf tournament is scheduled for June 18.

Whether you play or not, follow this link for ways you can support.