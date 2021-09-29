HTH: Furosity Track suffers financial loss due to pandemic

Officials with a local nonprofit, Furosity Track, that works hard to impact tomorrow’s champions said COVID-19 has been painful and needs your help.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with a local nonprofit, Furosity Track, which works hard to impact tomorrow’s champions, said COVID-19 has been painful and needs your help.

Armetha Blackmon said she has noticed positive changes in her daughter since she enrolled in Furosity Track, a nonprofit that empowers minority youth of Wichita Falls by embedding strong core values based on a championship mindset.

“It teaches them self-disciplined, it teaches them how to make good decisions, how to decide what I need to do now in order to be successful, and I think any kid would benefit from that, and of course, when your kids are successful, the future of your community is, of course, secure, and it’s very successful,” Blackmon said.

Success is the goal of owner Robert Brooks, as well.

Brooks hopes to bring out the best in the kids he trains.

“It’s not one of those programs where you walk in, and you call your own shots, and you do what you want to do; it’s nothing like that at all,” Brooks said. “If your kid is able to reach the next level, I’m definitely gonna find that.”

Brooks said before COVID hit, he would train between 80 to 90 children, but that number has dropped significantly.

“The pandemic — it hurts, it hurts a lot; now, I’m down to like three kids a week,” Brooks said. “It’s tough for us.”

While parents are generally responsible for their kids’ matriculation through the program, Brooks said it’s been tough for many to keep up.

That’s without mentioning the cost for the space they train in and the equipment.

Blackmon and Brooks said, though, it’s more than just the sport, it’s a gateway to the rest of their lives.

“This is a great program; it has produced great athletes, it has produced great people, and he has been doing this for twenty-something years, so this is no fly-by nights,” Blackmon said.

“I can very confidently say that in the 28 years, if I had a senior that stayed with me for three or four years, their kid got a full scholarship to go to school,” Brooks said. “I’ve been very successful in what I do with these children. I only have four seniors this year, and all four kids got scholarships to go to school.”

This has culminated in success Brooks hopes to continue to reap and is sure he can do with community members willing to invest in area youth.

If things couldn’t get any harder, Brooks also said he is in need of a cheaper location.

