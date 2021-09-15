HTH: Lawton AMBUCS hope you can help keep its mission in motion

The folks with Lawton AMBUCS said any assistance you can provide will help them make a difference.

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — In this week’s Helping the Helpers one nonprofit devoted to individuals with disabilities needs your help.

The folks with Lawton AMBUCS said any assistance you can provide will help them make a difference.

Larry Holcomb with the Lawton AMBUCS said they work year-round to inspire people to conquer challenges related to mobility and independence, especially among children and veterans.

While they were able to do some good when COVID-19 hit last year, Holcomb said the impact wasn’t quite the same.

“We have one fundraiser each year which is our pancake day and we’ll probably net somewhere around $25,000 a year on that fundraiser, we didn’t get to have the fundraiser last year which obviously impacted our budget,” Holcomb said.

A budget that generally funds the project they do.

“We normally plan to spend 30 to $40,000 for the amtrykes, we also do scholarships for students going into the therapy field and we build wheelchair ramps for people who can’t afford to have a ramp built,” Holcomb said.

He also said because of COVID they didn’t see $40,000 in individual donations.

That’s money the organization’s president Ronnie Eddins said they need to fulfill their mission.

“Without any outside help our organization would be probably drained financially and we won’t be able to do the things that we would love to do for the city,” Eddins said.

And in case you were wondering why this nonprofit should matter to you, Eddins said just think about the people they serve.

“I have a heart for helping people anyway and to see somebody just overjoyed at the things that this organization is doing,” Eddins said. “It’s a great pleasure to see that.”

Eddins and Holcomb said you too can feel this joy by supporting their programs the best way you know how.

