HTH: North Texas Area United Way says donations provide hope for community partners experiencing setbacks

Wichita County (KFDX/KJTL) — North Texas Area United Way‘s goal is to improve the quality of life of individuals in our community.

They do this by uniting donors and volunteers with organizations that are focused on producing real results but they too have felt the effects of the pandemic.

Michael Richter is the Executive Director for the Burkburnett Senior Citizens Center, an organization that has been providing meals on wheels for the elderly and disabled in Burk since 1979.

“Our name says ‘Meals on Wheels’ but the most important thing we do, is we go to somebody’s door, knock on their door and it’s a wellness check,” Richter said.

Richter said in the peak of the pandemic last year, NTAUW was a huge help in allowing them to continue its mission.

“Because of that funding source, we’re able to say yes when we get new clients and during the pandemic, the ask for our services increased quite a bit, we went from 100 people served a day to 160, Richter said. “We had an increase in need from our Meals on Wheels clients as well as our congregate clients, we had to shut down because of the pandemic.”

North Texas Area United Way invests in programs and services that benefit the community, focusing on three key areas: education, financial stability, and health.

Executive Director Carol Marlar said while the mission was not halted last year in the midst of the pandemic, adjustments had to be made.

“We made some changes here administratively to save money during that time so that we wouldn’t have to take any of the money away from the donated funds that our partners receive,” Marlar said.

Marlar said while they were able to receive foundation funding to assist community partners such as the Burkburnett Senior Citizens Center, individual donations decreased.

“Any amount of donations is helpful and helps our 16 funded partners, we also have some volunteer opportunities,” Marlar said

Opportunities such as participating in the organization’s disaster relief program.

Richter and Marlar encourage Texomans to play a part in bettering the community, one dollar, or second at a time.

To donate, visit North Texas Area United Way.