HTH: Olney Senior Cub Center needs your support

OLNEY (KFDX/KJLT) — Many senior citizens in Olney rely on the Senior Cub Center in Olney for daily meals and fellowship but much has changed over the course of the pandemic.

That’s why in this week’s Helping the Helpers, we show you how why this nonprofit is beneficial to the community and how you can assist them.

Patricia Curtis is a board member for the Olney Cub Center and said the center was very important for her and others’ mental health as the world got used to a new normal because of COVID-19 last year.

“We had lots of people who suffered with depression because they weren’t able to get out and around,” Curtis said

But Curtis said community support is beneficial to the success of their program.

The nonprofit lost many volunteers because of health and safety reasons and the doors had to be closed for a period of time.

“I got up to go to church but not being able to come here and not being able to be involved with the bingo and the meals, so many people depend on the meals I missed that,” Curtis said.

Curtis and the club director, Jerri Corbin Ford said the cost of things like food has increased over the course of the pandemic making it difficult for them to serve their clients, that includes about 85 homebound seniors and since they were unable to host their three major fundraisers last year, donations could go a long way.

“Because of COVID we missed two breakfasts and a lunch, so if each one is two thousand dollars that’s six thousand dollars that we lost due to not being able to have the center open,” Corbin Ford said.

Curtis and Corbin Ford said that without the center, many seniors won’t have the human contact they need and other services they receive from the center.

