HTH: Patsy’s House seeks community’s help to continue to provide hope, healing and justice for children

In order for Patsy's House to continue providing hope, healing and justice for children they need the community's help.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Experts said one out of four girls will be abused by the time they are 18 and one in six boys.

That’s why places like Patsy’s House are available to advocate for these children.

Patsy’s House provides a safe space for children and gives them a voice in times where they may not otherwise have that opportunity.

“As somebody who has experienced abuse in the past as a child I can tell you Patsy’s House is extremely important in growth in development and in preventing abuse in the community,” May said.

Jackie May is the board chairperson for Patsy’s House and said children are not always believed when they make an outcry and that’s where Patsy’s House comes in.

“Patsy’s house gives them the opportunity to state what happened to them in a safe environment as well as my favorite part of patsy’s house is the fact that they can go to therapy as long as they need it,” May said.

Executive Director Denise Roberts emphasizes all the services provided are at no cost to them or their families.

“We want to make sure that every child that has a need that that is met, and that we are able to provide services for any child that is affected by abuse whatever kind that may be,” Roberts said.

Over the course of the pandemic, officials said they’ve seen more than a 25% decrease in the donations they generally receive, donations that go toward much-needed services such as forensic interviews.

“We provide the forensic interviews and therapy services, any other advocacy the family may need as well as court advocacy and walk with them through that entire process,” Roberts said.

Roberts said it takes just over $500,000 each year to keep the doors open and so any and every donation from the community willing to support this organization, whose sole purpose is reducing trauma in children and their non-offending family members, are greatly needed and appreciated.

If you would like to support the mission at Patsy’s House, donate here.

Each week a nonprofit in our community that has been affected by COVID-19 is featured in this series, follow this link to hear their stories and find out how you can help.