“It does cost a lot to run the program”: Hope Center Ministries tries to recover post-pandemic

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In this week’s Helping the Helpers, we take you to a place that provides hope for a better future for those struggling to overcome drug and alcohol addiction.

Paul Hicks understands addiction first-hand and how hard it is to break free of its grip over your life and hopes for an addiction-free future.

He found his opportunity to a better future at Hope Center Ministries.

“Went through a year-long program, graduated the program, truly changed my life, I met an encounter with Jesus for the first time and ever since then, like I said my life has completely changed,” Hicks said.

Hicks, who is now the director for the male program, said he was not always open-minded to what the center had to offer but when he found it worked for him, he understood just how much this faith-based nonprofit is needed in the community.

“We try to teach the guys skills moving forward in their life to help sustain their recovery, we also have a vocational training program helping them become gainfully employed and helping them become productive members of society,” Hicks said.

Hope Center Ministries also offers counseling sessions and training for employment as well as living arrangements but the organization depends on donations from those who believe in the cause.

“It’s only a one-time $700 charge to come into our program and we do try to cover that for a lot of the residents who don’t have money at all and all of that of course comes directly from our community,” Hicks said.

Hicks said 40% of the center’s budget comes from community donations. That’s why Holliday women’s campus director Christie Goin said they suffered so much financially during the pandemic.

Like many nonprofits, they had to cancel fundraisers that help their efforts.

“There were months where we stayed in the black maybe $500 ahead and there were times that we did not,” Goin said.

And Goin said finding things to cut from a non-profit’s budget is always a daunting task.

“It does cost a lot to run the program, just the electric bill alone is insane, the water bill, toilet paper, paper towels, toiletries,” Goin said.

Like so many struggling nonprofits, Goin and Hicks said they are in dire need of community support to recover from their losses during the pandemic.

Hope Ministries has centers across Texoma, including Vernon.

You can support Hope Center Ministries here and to find details on other nonprofits featured in this series, follow this link.