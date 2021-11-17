Local adoption agency needs your help in supporting those in unplanned pregnancies

Donations are slim at one local non-profit that offers women in unplanned pregnancies a positive alternative to abortion.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Donations are slim at one local non-profit that offers women in unplanned pregnancies a positive alternative to abortion.

Amanda Hansen is not only a board member of Inheritance Adoptions, she has first-hand experience of the services it provides.

“I have a daughter who was placed, and we do have an open adoption,” Hansen said. “We, from the time she was born and living with them in the metroplex, have received letters and pictures and videos and talk on the phone on a regular basis.”

Hansen said she has been a part of all her daughter’s life milestones, and this was possible through the Inheritance Adoptions’ guidance.

The agency serves pregnant women in crisis, as well as couples wanting to grow their families through adoption.

“Our services really increased when COVID first started,” Hansen said. “We were working with the public health unit, and we were delivering groceries and food to girls that were quarantined and delivering dollars and other material assistance.”

However, as the need increased, Executive Director Leslie Howard said individual donations declined.

Donations that go toward the overall budget to continue the organization’s mission.

“Our annual budget is about $250,000 a year, so just providing all the services, keeping the office together, provide transportation for the girls who are pregnant; we provide transportation to deliver food,” Howard said.

“Inheritance Adoptions is really about making sure that we can provide a loving option to every child in our community,” Hansen said. “We are so much more than just placing a child with a family; we are here to provide material support as well as emotional support.”

That support helps ensure the women deliver healthy babies, a goal Inheritance Adoptions hopes to accomplish for decades to come.

