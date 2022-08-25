HENRIETTA (KFDX/KJTL) — Folks in Clay County got the chance to learn more about Acute Care Physicians, the organization that recently signed a contract to help Clay County Memorial Hospital.

A community Q&A session was held for the community at the Rock Barn Thursday, August 25, at 6 p.m.

Residents took the opportunity to ask questions of the new Emergency Room team leadership.

Clay Couny Sheriff Jeff Lyde said now is the time to take a chance on the hospital.

“Right now, we have the money to try to take a chance on our hospital,” Sheriff Lyde said. “If we wait five years, four years, we won’t have the oney to do it. The delta difference between this big contract we have with them and the contract we currently have is only $200,000. If we don’t increase the patients, $200,000 on a $9 million budget is nothing, but the risk of losing the hospital is huge.”

Just last October, the CCMH was able to add a second ambulance crew.