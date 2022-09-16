HENRIETTA (KFDX/KJTL) — Get your boots ready Texoma; the 91st Annual Clay County Pioneer Reunion is in full swing in Henrietta. There are events for the whole family Friday night and all day Saturday, starting with one big parade.

It was sunshine and smiles Friday morning, September 16, in downtown Henrietta as this long-standing tradition kicked off for the 91st year.

“It’s all about the pioneers, the whole purpose behind this is to honor the pioneers and honor the heritage and those that had the tenacity to make it work here in Clay County,” County Judge Mike Campbell said.

Campbell said the two-day parade continues to grow each and every year, putting Henrietta on the map for weekend festivities.

“People who come to the parade for the first time always say they had no idea that Henrietta and Clay County put on a parade like that, and we’re very proud of it and looking forward to a great weekend,” Judge Campbell said.

Not only is the Pioneer Reunion fun for the whole family, the event often becomes a long-lasting tradition for many families.

“Any time you get together, and we have a multitude of generations here, we’ve got grandparents, parents, and children, and it’s important to pass down the tradition because a lot of great memories are being made here this weekend, memories that will last a lifetime,” Judge Campbell said.

Besides making memories, Campbell said the event in its entirety is for honoring those we’ve lost.

“It’s important to understand the importance of honoring the pioneers, honoring the parents, honoring those who have served our country, our volunteer firemen or those in the military, as well as the pioneers that actually grow the beef and plant the cotton here in Clay County as well,” Judge Campbell said.

Campbell said the people who come to the Pioneer Reunion are the whole reason why it’s lasted for 91 years.

“You know, when something works, you want to stay with it,” Judge Campbell said. “You know one of the things people are concerned about is that we’ve always done it this way, but sometimes that’s not bad. When the way you’ve done it is working, you need to continue doing it.”

In Clay County, they’ll continue the traditions in the hope of extending this family tradition for another 90 years.

For a full list of events happening at the 91st annual Clay County Pioneer Reunion, click here.