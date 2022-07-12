HENRIETTA (KFDX/KJTL) — The Clay County Animal Shelter is where an American Pit Bull mix named Jill spent 10 years of her life.

She was found as a heartworm positive stray in the country and brought in when she was only a one-year-old pup.

“We’ve had several applications be put in on Jill before but because she is [a] pit, a lot of landlords wouldn’t allow them to have her,” Clay County Animal Shelter Adoption Manager Bonnie Stone said.

Since there was trouble finding her a family and this is a no kill shelter, it became her home, and the workers became her family.

“Even when we just get them in, we grow with them and they’re family members now,” Stone said.

Earlier this month, Keelie Blassingame began her search for an older dog to adopt and fell in love with Jill immediately. She wanted to show that adopting senior dogs is just as rewarding.

“All the other dogs were very sweet. I just feel like she kind of naturally gravitated towards me. I just knew that a lot of times senior dogs don’t get adopted very often, so that was one of the main reasons I wanted to adopt an older dog,” Blassingme said.

Keelie now calls Jill, Jillybean and judging by the photos, Jill is loving her new home.

“My thing is she got adopted July 4, on Independence Day. Jill got her independence!” Stone said.

