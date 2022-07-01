HENRIETTA (KFDX/KJTL) — For nearly five years owners of Knic Knacs Cafe in Ringold have been serving up delicious food for those in the area, but due to highway construction on Highway 82, the owners ended up selling their establishment in order to make way for the new highway.

Well, just two short years later they are back in business with a new place to call home in Henrietta.

For six long months owners of Knic Knacs Steak and Seafood House have been hard at work getting this nearly century-old house ready to welcome visitors for opening day.

“I thought, well how can we make this into a restaurant and it was just perfect the way our rooms were set up. The way the back house could be set up and so forth and so it was the perfect opportunity,” owner Ellen Fee said.

But Fee said the renovations and repairs to the house that was built in 1930 wasn’t an easy task.

“This is a historical home however so there was a lot of new plumbing and things like that that had to be done, we still don’t even have our sign yet that we’re putting up, it’s not going to be here until September and that was ordered way back and I can’t believe it takes that long to process just to get a sign,” Fee said.

Knic Knacs will be serving up steaks, seafood, and even some Cajun dishes all with a high-class feel.

“We’ve got a really unique atmosphere here. I think once you come in you’re going to go, ‘wow’, this is wow,” Fee said.

Which was my exact reaction when I first stepped foot inside. Fee said she couldn’t have chosen a better location.

“I think it’s going to be an advantage to Henrietta as well as to the people in Wichita Falls as well for a new place to go to that has all the delicious items that we are providing,” Fee said.

Delicious items that Fee is confident will have patrons flocking to see what Knic Knacs is all about.

Doors opened at 4 this afternoon and will close at 10, fee asks that you call ahead or go online to make a reservation.

Normal business hours are: