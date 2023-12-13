WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A private company that provides care services for seniors is calling for assistance.

‘With Love Senior Services‘ is looking to hire Registered Nurses in Wichita Falls and Henrietta.

The agency said they would also like the caregivers to have experience with diabetes care. The company seeks to make individualized care plans for each patient that best fits them, according to their Facebook.

While the organization provides in-home care, they are a non-medical private care facility with an individualized care approach, their Facebook said.

The agency’s motto is “Helping your loved ones maintain independence and quality of life at home.”

If you would like to inquire about working as a caregiver, email the company and your cover letter to withloveseniorservices@yahoo.com.