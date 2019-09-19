Breaking News
Man pleads guilty to intoxication manslaughter for 2018 fatal wreck

Hispanic Heritage Month campaign celebrates Hispanics in healthcare

Hispanic Heritage Month

Hispanic Heritage

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, CA (AP) – Healthy Hispanic Living (HHL) today launched a campaign to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by showcasing the wide range of career opportunities in human health and pet health.

Hispanics are 18.3 percent of the total U.S. population, yet in 2018 made up only 13.6 percent of those employed in healthcare and social assistance, and just 8.7 percent of those employed in life, physical and social science occupations.

HHL partners with employers to close those talent gaps by connecting with its audience through storytelling that inspires students and professionals to play a more influential role in healthcare by seeking careers in clinical and non-clinical roles in the industry.

Partners of the program are encouraging Hispanic employees and inclusion advocates to share their personal career stories through the HHL Career Center Mentors program.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

US TX Tropical Weather

Thumbnail for the video titled "US TX Tropical Weather"

Tyler tecnologies statement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tyler tecnologies statement"

eating cheese can help strenghten your heart

Thumbnail for the video titled "eating cheese can help strenghten your heart"

Elephant spa day and circus in Bowie

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elephant spa day and circus in Bowie"

Amazon accepts cash payments

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amazon accepts cash payments"

Annetta Pope to run for Justice of the Peace

Thumbnail for the video titled "Annetta Pope to run for Justice of the Peace"

Birthdays & Anniversary 9-19-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversary 9-19-19"

Wally is Back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wally is Back"

What the Tech: Sign in with Apple

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: Sign in with Apple"

City of Bowie receives grant to fix drainage damage

Thumbnail for the video titled "City of Bowie receives grant to fix drainage damage"

Sandy Hook PSA

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sandy Hook PSA"

City View teacher wins contest, looks to start new art program

Thumbnail for the video titled "City View teacher wins contest, looks to start new art program"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News