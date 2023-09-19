WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As Hispanic Heritage Month is officially underway, Mayor Santellana issued a special proclamation in its honor.

Representatives from the Mexican-American Veterans Association, Zavala Hispanic Cultural Initiative, Con Pontencia Projects and other members of the community joined in accepting the proclamation.

The month-long celebration, which is celebrated annually from September 15 through October 15, started as a week-long event and was later signed into law to be one month long in 1988.

September 15th was chosen as the starting point for the month because it notes the beginning of a string of several independence days for countries.

Those a part of the Hispanic community know it takes everybody to spread the Hispanic culture in our community.

“Awareness of who we are, awareness of our culture, awareness of our art,” Con Potencia vice president Alicia Duran said. “That’s how things don’t die. It’s from us, talking about it. For us to keep on our traditions, things passing down to our children.”

Before the month ends, we’ll air a special here on KFDX celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month.

To learn more about how MAVA, Zavala and Con Potencia and the services they provide to the Wichita Falls community, visit their websites.