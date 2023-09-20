WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s a bit different from your everyday candy.

“It’s like a thick consistency of basically a bunch of Mexican melted candy and it has a little bit of spice to it, sour and then sweet. Once you mix it up with like the mixture of different types of candies, like Mexican candies which they all originate from, tamarindo, mixing it up altogether just makes it a bit sweeter and spicy,” Sinfull Sweets Owner Carolina Contreras said.

It’s called chamoy!

“It goes way back in our culture,” Contreras said.

Contreras started her business as a side hustle working to earn money for college.

“Just started taking off a little after a year and my family was really supportive and they were like, just keep going with it,” Contreras said.

Sinfull Sweets takes chamoy and chili powder, both homemade, mixed together to create a spicy kick for your sweet tooth.

“It’s all like sticky and then that’s when I put the spicy powder on it,” Contreras said. “Every bite you get to taste the powder and chamoy in it.”

But it’s not all just candy. There are to-go bottles and rim dips.

From starting at local events to now having products in stores, it’s been a fast-growing year for Sinfull Sweets.

“I was slowly trying to like quit but then people kept reaching out to me and they were more interested in my candy. I guess because the summer was coming along. It gave me the motivation to keep going. That’s where it really exploded, just at the beginning of the year,” Contreras said.

As Contreras continues to spicy up the community with plans to grow in the future.

