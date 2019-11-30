Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Border Report
Political News
Texoma Politics Now
Texas Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington D.C. Bureau
Video Center
Entertainment
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Interviews
Brain Teaser
Consumer Reports
Live Stream
Newsfeed Now
Touring Texoma
On The Bright Side
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
Impeachment may complicate 2020 for lonely Michigan moderate
Biden heads to Iowa looking for a rebound in key state
Peru’s Keiko Fujimori leaves prison after top court ruling
Small business Saturday preps
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Towercam
Get FREE Text Alerts
Sports
Local Sports
Silver Star Nation
The Big Game
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Auto Racing
Golf
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Ford’s 27 points lead Saint Mary’s past Utah St. 81-73
Top Stories
Lakers romp to 10th straight victory, 125-103 over Wizards
Boy’s High School Basketball: Hirschi vs Wichita Falls – November 29, 2019
Girl’s High School Basketball: Haskell vs City View – November 29, 2019
Girl’s High School Basketball: Timpson vs Hirschi – November 29, 2019
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Spirit Snap Shots
Top Stories
Boy’s High School Basketball: Hirschi vs Wichita Falls – November 29, 2019
Top Stories
Girl’s High School Basketball: Haskell vs City View – November 29, 2019
Top Stories
Girl’s High School Basketball: Timpson vs Hirschi – November 29, 2019
Boy’s High School Basketball: C.E. King vs Burkburnett – November 29, 2019
Boy’s High School Basketball: Quanah vs Van Alstyne – November 29, 2019
Girl’s High School Basketball: Jacksboro vs Troy – November 29, 2019
Contests
Home for the Holidays Contest
Turkey Day Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
TV Schedule
Community
Events Calendar
Coat Drive
Daily Pledge
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Gas Buddy
Hometown Heroes
Obituaries
Tuesday’s Child
Lifestyle
Home for the Holidays
Lone Star NYE 2020
The Mel Robbins Show
Healthcast
Healthy You
Buy Local Texoma
Education Matters
Talking Texoma
Taste of Texoma
Texoma Country Morning
Texoma Pros
What the Tech
Top Stories
A special taste of Texas
Top Stories
The very cool hats
Home for the Holidays
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Get FREE Text Alerts
Search
Search
Search
Boy’s High School Basketball: C.E. King vs Burkburnett – November 29, 2019
High School Sports
by:
Tobin McDuff
Posted:
Nov 30, 2019 / 12:32 AM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 30, 2019 / 12:32 AM CST