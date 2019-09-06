Team of the Week: Burkburnett Bulldogs- September 5, 2019

The Burkburnett Bulldogs didn’t hold back in the season opener against Venus. Particularly the Burkburnett offense, putting up fifty-six points in the game. Eighteen of those points with the help of Brice Westbrook.

“Our passing corps is amazing. Mason Duke, our quarterback, he has an arm like I have never seen before, and he can do it with his feet. And our receivers are so quick and shifty. We are always down field making plays,” said Brice Westbrook.

Westbrook says the success of the receiving corps can be directly traced to the Bulldogs tough offensive line.

“They play such a big part in every single role we have on offense. They block great. They get down field. They never quit. Anytime anything downfield happens, there still running down there. They are always trying to make a play. So the offense being so mature, and just driven. All of the offensive guys want to win so bad and get into the end zone,” said Brice Westbrook.

Ian McClure played a huge role on the line, on both sides of the ball.

“It really meant a lot. We did lose a lot of seniors last year, but to come out with an early win is always good for any team building confidence. This summer has been really hot, and to come out and have a nice cool game and just come out and win. It just felt good,” said Ian McClure.

The Bulldogs say they are just getting started. While they enjoyed the week one win preparation for week two began Sunday for the coaches, Monday for the players.

“Lots and lots of film. I’ve never played an Oklahoma school in all of my high school career. Its a different atmosphere up there. They might play different. They might do things a whole lot different than Texas High School Football, but in all, I think I am ready to play another game and get this dub,” said Ian McClure.

“We’ve been watching a lot of film. We really just got to… They run a different formation than we have ever really played against, so we got to make sure that we can contain their running back. I know that got a quarterback with a giant arm, so our secondary is preparing a lot harder than usual. We just got to make sure that we stay focused, pay attention to everything they do, and execute on the field,” said Brice Westbrook.

The opponent might be different, but the goal remains the same: to bring home a win on Friday night. One week down, nine more to go, and hopefully more after that for our team of the week.