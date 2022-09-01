UPDATE: Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 2:55 p.m.

CHILLICOTHE (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety have released more details regarding a fatal crash early Thursday morning on U.S. 287 near the Hardeman County line.

According to DPS Sgt. Dan Buesing, the crash occurred Thursday, September 1, 2022, at around 7:40 a.m. Sgt. Buesing said a vehicle with two occupants failed to yield and pulled onto the highway in front of an 18-wheeler.

Lexi Jo Flynn, 16, a student-athlete at Chillicothe High School, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sgt. Buesing said the other occupant, Flynn’s younger sister, was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Lubbock, where she remains in critical condition as of the time of this publication.

Further details are unavailable at this time, and the crash remains under investigation by DPS.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as they become available.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Officials with the Chillicothe Independent School District on Thursday announced a student-athlete has died and another student is in critical condition following a car wreck early Thursday morning.

According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Dan Buesing, the wreck occurred on U.S. 287 just east of the Hardeman County line, in Wilbarger County, at around 7:40 a.m. on Thursday, September 1, 2022.

Sgt. Buesing said one person was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Lubbock. Chillicothe ISD officials said that the student is in critical condition.

Tony Martinez, Superintendent of Chillicothe ISD, made the announcement in a Facebook post on Thursday, September 1, 2022, calling the fatal car accident “one of the hardest situations that any school district can ever go through.”

District officials also announced Thursday all athletic activities have been canceled for the remainder of the week and over the weekend as a result of this tragedy.

Further details about the crash, including the cause of the crash and the names of the students involved in the accident, are unavailable at this time. The crash is under investigation by DPS.

The full statement from Martinez can be found below:

It is with a humble and meek heart that I want to thank everyone who has contacted us at Chillicothe ISD by phone, text, and email. It is one of the hardest situations that any school district can ever go through. At this time, we can only say that we lost a very beautiful, outgoing student-athlete in a terrible car accident, and another student is in critical condition. I personally want to thank all the area superintendents that sent or extended the availability of their school counselors. The extending hand of your thoughtfulness was greatly appreciated by our grieving student body and staff. There are not enough words to thank you for your kindness during this very dark hour of our lives. We truly appreciate the condolences expressed to the family and to our community. Again thank you for your kind words and prayers. – Tony Martinez, Superintendent of Chillicothe ISD

From the entire KFDX, KJTL, and Texoma’s Homepage family, we send our condolences to the students, teachers, faculty, and staff of Chillicothe ISD, as well as the families of the students involved in this terrible tragedy.