WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Former World War II veteran and head coach at Burkburnett, Rider, and Wichita Falls High School, Joe Bob Tyler has been voted into the Texas High School Coaches Association Hall of Honor.

Tyler joins eight other Wichita Falls ISD coaches in the THSCA Hall of Honor, including Leo Brittian, Donnell Crosslin, Joe Golding, Hunter Kirkpatrick, Thurmon "Tugboat" Jones, Ted Jeffries, C.R. "Pat" Pattison and Earvin Garnett.