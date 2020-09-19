High School Football: Archer City at Henrietta, September, 18, 2020

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Archer City 56

vs

Henrietta 28

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Oklahoma High School Scores

Latest News

More Local News