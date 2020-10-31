High School Football: Comanche at Jacksboro, October 30, 2020

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Comanche 14

vs

Jacksboro 27

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News