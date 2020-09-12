Skip to content
High School Football: FW Castleberry at Jacksboro, September 11, 2020
High School Sports
by:
Tobin McDuff
Posted:
Sep 12, 2020 / 12:51 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 12, 2020 / 12:51 AM CDT
FW Castleberry 29
vs
Jacksboro 58
