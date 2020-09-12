High School Football: FW Thesa at Saint Jo, September 11, 2020

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FW Thesa 34

vs

Saint Jo 64

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Oklahoma High School Scores

Latest News

More Local News