High School Football: Graham vs Van Alstyne, November 13, 2020

Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Political News
Texas Politics
Texas Senate Debate
Your Local Election Headquarters
Election Results
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment
Consumer Reports
Newsfeed Now
Interviews
Crime Stoppers
Veterans Voices
Border Report
Coronavirus
Live Stream
Video Center
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
Biden faces tough choice of whether to back virus lockdowns
Student tests positive for COVID-19 at Wichita Falls High School
Nurse in Mexico dies of COVID hours after recording video to reassure family
Video
Over 170K new US coronavirus cases in single day, yet another record
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Cameras
Stay Connected
Sports
Local Sports
Silver Star Nation
The Big Game
Pioneer Reunion 2020
Texas Rangers
Tokyo 2020
Auto Racing
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Vernon College
Golf
Masters Report
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
High School Football: Plainview at Rider, November 13, 2020
Video
Top Stories
NAHL: Ice Wolves at Wichita Warriors, November 12, 2020
Video
High School Football: Petrolia vs Cross Plains, November 13, 2020
Video
High School Football: Holliday vs Millsap, November 13, 2020
Video
High School Football: Chillicothe vs Jayton, November 12, 2020
Video
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Football Night in Texoma
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Top Stories
High School Football: Plainview at Rider, November 13, 2020
Video
Top Stories
High School Football: Petrolia vs Cross Plains, November 13, 2020
Video
Top Stories
High School Football: Holliday vs Millsap, November 13, 2020
Video
High School Football: Chillicothe vs Jayton, November 12, 2020
Video
High School Football: Lockney at Archer City, November 13, 2020
Video
Girls High School Basketball: Wichita Falls at Hirschi, November 13, 2020
Video
Contests
Home for the Holidays Contest
Giving Thanks
Next Snow Contest
Cutest Kid In Costume Contest
Pro Football Challenge
Morning Mug Club Giveaway
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
Community
Oh Christmas Tree
Keeping Texoma Warm
Home for the Holidays
I Love Texoma
Voice For The Voiceless
Events Calendar
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Hometown Heroes
Tuesday’s Child
Gas Buddy
Top Stories
Justice – 11-10-20
Video
Top Stories
Calab – 11-03-20
Video
Juan – 10-27-20
Video
Braydon – 10-20-20
Video
Lifestyle
Healthcast
Healthy You
Coronavirus
Pass or Fail
Breast Cancer Awareness
Real Estate Minute
Destination Texas
What the Tech
Texoma Pros
Buy Local Texoma
Talking Texoma
Taste of Texoma
TV Schedule
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
Top Stories
Real Estate Minute – 10-12-2020
Video
Monday Money Series
Video
The 35th annual Tree of Lights campaign
Video
Real Estate Minute – 11-05-2020
Video
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Stay Connected
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
High School Football: Graham vs Van Alstyne, November 13, 2020
High School Sports
by:
Tobin McDuff
Posted:
Nov 14, 2020 / 12:25 AM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 14, 2020 / 12:25 AM CST
Graham
vs
Van Alstyne
Don't Miss
Oh! Christmas Tree is going virtual
Get the latest news on the Coronavirus
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday’s Child
Live Stream
Trending Stories
Auto Racing Challenge
Pro Football Challenge
Local Scores
Judge Gossom explores county-wide shutdown possibilities
Video
WFISD, MSU Texas impacted by COVID-19 spike in Wichita County
Video
Latest News
Student tests positive for COVID-19 at Wichita Falls High School
Schools update Texas lawmakers on progress during pandemic and bridging digital divide
Video
Texas Country Reporter to air segment featuring local radio legend, “Mad” Joe Martin
Video
More Local News