Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Political News
Texas Politics
Texas Senate Debate
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment
Consumer Reports
Newsfeed Now
Interviews
Crime Stoppers
Veterans Voices
Border Report
Coronavirus
Live Stream
Video Center
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
Show your work: AP plans to explain vote calling to public
Biden, Obama make a final appeal to Michigan’s Black voters
Ohio family using slingshot to pass out trick-or-treat candy
Video
10-foot python found under hood of Mustang in South Florida
Video
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Cameras
Stay Connected
Sports
Local Sports
Silver Star Nation
The Big Game
Pioneer Reunion 2020
Texas Rangers
Tokyo 2020
Auto Racing
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Vernon College
Golf
Masters Report
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
High School Football: Holliday at City View, October 30, 2020
Video
Top Stories
High School Football: Petrolia at Windthorst, October 30, 2020
Video
High School Football: Ponder at Bowie, October 30, 2020
Video
High School Football: Callisburg vs Henrietta, October 30, 2020
Video
High School Football: Comanche at Jacksboro, October 30, 2020
Video
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Football Night in Texoma
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Top Stories
High School Football: Holliday at City View, October 30, 2020
Video
Top Stories
High School Football: Petrolia at Windthorst, October 30, 2020
Video
Top Stories
High School Football: Ponder at Bowie, October 30, 2020
Video
High School Football: Callisburg vs Henrietta, October 30, 2020
Video
High School Football: Newcastle at Bryson, October 30, 2020
Video
High School Football: Comanche at Jacksboro, October 30, 2020
Video
Contests
Next Snow Contest
Cutest Kid In Costume Contest
Pro Football Challenge
Morning Mug Club Giveaway
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
Community
Keeping Texoma Warm
I Love Texoma
Voice For The Voiceless
Cool Down Texoma
Events Calendar
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Hometown Heroes
Tuesday’s Child
Gas Buddy
Top Stories
Juan – 10-27-20
Video
Top Stories
Braydon – 10-20-20
Video
Cloey – 10-22-20
Video
Desmond – 10-06-20
Video
Lifestyle
Healthcast
Healthy You
Coronavirus
Pass or Fail
Breast Cancer Awareness
Real Estate Minute
Destination Texas
What the Tech
Texoma Pros
Buy Local Texoma
Talking Texoma
Taste of Texoma
TV Schedule
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
Top Stories
Real Estate Minute – 10-29-2020
Video
Real Estate Minute – 10-22-2020
Video
Wichita Falls! Are you excited yet?
Video
Talking Texoma – Acellerated Interventional Orthopedics – 10-19-2020
Video
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Stay Connected
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
High School Football: Holliday at City View, October 30, 2020
High School Sports
by:
Tobin McDuff
Posted:
Oct 31, 2020 / 12:22 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 31, 2020 / 12:22 AM CDT
Holliday
vs
City View
Don't Miss
Get the latest news on the Coronavirus
Auto Racing Challenge
Gallery
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday’s Child
Live Stream
Trending Stories
Auto Racing Challenge
Early voting for 2020 election underway in Wichita County
Video
Olney residents vote whether to permit alcohol sales in the community
Video
Pro Football Challenge
Two new COVID-19 related deaths, 75 hospitalizations, 92 new cases in Wichita County, total now 3,844
Video
Latest News
Power struggle escalates in El Paso as judge orders shutdown, but mayor & Texas Attorney General disagree
Video
Former Texas Senator Tati Santiesteban dies from COVID-19
Campaigns have a lot of data about voters. It isn’t making Texas any easier to predict
Video
More Local News