High School Football: Midland Trinity at Wichita Christian, October 23, 2020

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Midland Trinity 30

vs

Wichita Christian 72

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News