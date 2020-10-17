High School Football: Munday at Seymour, October 16, 2020

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Munday 0

vs

Seymour 55

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News