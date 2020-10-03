High School Football: Sanger at Vernon, October 2, 2020

Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Political News
Texas Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment
Consumer Reports
Newsfeed Now
Interviews
Crime Stoppers
Hispanic Heritage Month
Border Report
Coronavirus
Live Stream
Video Center
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
Halfway home: Lakers top Heat 124-114 for 2-0 Finals lead
WF politicians join forces to help recover, replace ‘Forever’ horse statue
WF mayoral candidates rate first debate performance
Video
What happens if President Trump becomes too sick to serve?
Video
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Cameras
Stay Connected
Sports
Local Sports
Silver Star Nation
The Big Game
Pioneer Reunion 2020
Texas Rangers
Tokyo 2020
Auto Racing
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Vernon College
Golf
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
High School Football: Lake Worth at Hirschi, October 2, 2020
Video
Top Stories
High School Volleyball: Holliday at Bowie, October 2, 2020
Video
High School Football: Hamlin at Windthorst, October 2, 2020
Video
High School Football: Decatur at Burkburnett, October 2, 2020
Video
High School Football: Trent at Notre Dame, October 2, 2020
Video
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Football Night in Texoma
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Top Stories
High School Football: Lake Worth at Hirschi, October 2, 2020
Video
Top Stories
High School Volleyball: Holliday at Bowie, October 2, 2020
Video
Top Stories
High School Football: Hamlin at Windthorst, October 2, 2020
Video
High School Football: Decatur at Burkburnett, October 2, 2020
Video
High School Football: Trent at Notre Dame, October 2, 2020
Video
High School Football: Jonesboro at Bryson, October 2, 2020
Video
Contests
First Freeze Contest
Pro Football Challenge
Dallas Cowboys G.O.A.T
Morning Mug Club Giveaway
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
Community
I Love Texoma
Voice For The Voiceless
Cool Down Texoma
Events Calendar
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Hometown Heroes
Tuesday’s Child
Gas Buddy
Top Stories
Javier – 09-22-20
Video
Top Stories
Jessica- 09-08-20
Video
Lifestyle
Healthcast
Healthy You
Coronavirus
Pass or Fail
Breast Cancer Awareness
Real Estate Minute
Destination Texas
What the Tech
Texoma Pros
Buy Local Texoma
Talking Texoma
Taste of Texoma
TV Schedule
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
Top Stories
Real Estate Minute – 10-01-2020
Video
The latest technology in disinfecting
Video
Real Estate Minute – 09-24-2020
Video
Reclaim your life
Video
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Stay Connected
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
High School Football: Sanger at Vernon, October 2, 2020
High School Sports
by:
Tobin McDuff
Posted:
Oct 3, 2020 / 12:28 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 3, 2020 / 12:28 AM CDT
Sanger 35
vs
Vernon 3
NBA Stats
Don't Miss
Get the latest news on the Coronavirus
Auto Racing Challenge
Gallery
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday’s Child
Live Stream
Trending Stories
Jun responds to death threats, vandalism after controversy surrounding his Facebook comments
Video
Auto Racing Challenge
Convicted serial killer Faryion Wardrip files petition for panel rehearing
Video
WF politicians join forces to help recover, replace ‘Forever’ horse statue
Pro Football Challenge
Oklahoma High School Scores
Latest News
WF politicians join forces to help recover, replace ‘Forever’ horse statue
WF mayoral candidates rate first debate performance
Video
$47 million winning lottery ticket sold in Seguin, second-largest prize in Texas history
Video
More Local News