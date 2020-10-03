High School Football: Wichita Christian at Lubbock All Saints, October 2, 2020

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wichita Christian 54

vs

Lubbock All Saints 44

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Oklahoma High School Scores

Latest News

More Local News