High School Soccer Postseason Awards

After the 2020 high school spring sports season was officially canceled, districts began to release postseason awards. This page is home to a running list of the local athletes receiving awards.
District 5-4A Boys:
- Most Valuable Player: Jose Hernandez (Senior – Hirschi)
- Offensive MVP: Karl Geiwitz (Junior – Graham)
- Defensive MVP: Jonathan Gonzalez (Senior – Graham)
- Newcomer of the year: Gabriel Garcia (Junior – Burkburnett)
- Co-Goalkeepers of the year: Zac Felipe (Junior – Graham) and Daniel Macias (Sophomore – Hirschi)
- Coach of the year: Adam Jackson (Hirschi)
First Team All-District
- Bryan Camacho (Sophomore – Hirschi)
- Sergio Chavez (Senior – Hirschi)
- Ritse Vaes (Junior – Hirschi)
- Chris Tovar (Sophomore – Hirschi)
- Zeliah Plew (Junior – Hirschi)
- Jacob Vasquez (Junior – Hirschi)
- Alonso Arvizu (Senior – Graham)
- Greg Simental (Senior – Graham)
- Armondo Anaya (Sophomore – Graham)
- Jacob Barron (Senior – Burkburnett)
- Tanner Heddinghaus (Senior – Burkburnett)
Second Team All-District
- Esteban Anguiano (Junior – Hirschi)
- Eliseo Anuiano (Freshman – Hirschi)
- Adriel Juarez (Sophomore – Hirschi)
- Wilmer Miranda (Sophomore – Hirschi)
- Marcos Gonzalez (Senior – Graham)
- Chandler Dyer (Junior – Graham)
- Dario Rendon (Sophomore – Graham)
- Cade Van Meter (Junior – Burkburnett)
- AJ Ranjel (Senior – Burkburnett)
- Justyn Peterson (Senior – Burkburnett)
- Rylan Stringfellow (Freshman – Burkburnett)
District 4-5A Boys:
- Most Valuable Player: Marco Barron (Senior – WFHS)
- Offensive MVP: Daniel Alvarez (Junior – WFHS)
- Defensive MVP: Davis Mays (Junior – WFHS)
- Newcomer of the year: Brennan Anderson (Sophomore – Rider)
- Goalkeeper of the year: Israel Gonzalez (Senior – WFHS)
- Utility player of the year: Hagan Sanchez (Senior – Rider)
- Coach of the year: Patrick McCauley (WFHS)
First Team All-District
- Kordell Dorman (Senior – WFHS)
- Luis Camacho (Senior – WFHS)
- Johan Hernandez (Senior – WFHS)
- Taylor Davis (Sophomore – WFHS)
- Zeliah Plew (Junior – Hirschi)
- Bricen Vialpando (Junior – WFHS)
- Adam Canales (Senior – Rider)
- Eduardo Cerna (Sophomore – Rider)
- Jackson Redding (Junior – Rider)
- Colsen Welch (Senior – Rider)
Second Team All-District
- Matthew Turner (Junior – WFHS)
- Armando Saldana (Sophomore – WFHS)
- Julio Valdez (Freshman – WFHS)
- Riley Marshall (Sophomore – Rider)
- Henry Anderson (Senior – Rider)
- Gavin King (Senior – Rider)
District 4-5A Girls:
- Co-Offensive MVP: Jazel Sanchez (Sophomore – WFHS)
- Co-Defensive MVP: Mindy Shoffit (Senior – Rider)
- Co-Midfielder of the year: Haley Bragg (Senior – Rider)
- Co-Goalkeeper of the year: Zoe Brewster (Junior – WFHS)
- Utility player of the year: Emari Villalpando (Junior – WFHS)
- Newcomers of the year: Aubrey Glidewell ( Freshman – Rider) and Claire Hood (Freshman – WFHS)
First Team All-District
- Salty Jackson (Senior – Rider)
- Megan Enriquez (Junior – Rider)
- Gabby Garcia (Junior – Rider)
- Makenzie Renfro (Sophomore – Rider)
- Maria Gonzalez (Senior – WFHS)
- Marley Fleisher (Senior – WFHS)
- Alyssa Salazar (Junior – WFHS)
- Lucy Hood (Sophomore – WFHS)
Second Team All-District
- Mia Bowman (Senior – Rider)
- Kiki McClure (Sophomore – Rider)
- Jadyn Lopez (Sophomore – Rider)
- Morgan Whipple (Senior – WFHS)
- Hannah Pence (Sophomore – WFHS)
- Sarah Suggs (Sophomore – WFHS)