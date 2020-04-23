1  of  3
Breaking News
Six more patients recover from COVID-19, no new cases in Wichita Co. Four new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Comanche Co., total now 75 Three more patients recover from COVID-19 in Wichita Co., total now 25
Live Now:
KFDX 3 News at 6 p.m.
1  of  13
Closings & Delays
CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Southside Youth Senter The Museum of North Texas History Urban Air

High School Soccer Postseason Awards

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

After the 2020 high school spring sports season was officially canceled, districts began to release postseason awards. This page is home to a running list of the local athletes receiving awards.

District 5-4A Boys:

  • Most Valuable Player: Jose Hernandez (Senior – Hirschi)
  • Offensive MVP: Karl Geiwitz (Junior – Graham)
  • Defensive MVP: Jonathan Gonzalez (Senior – Graham)
  • Newcomer of the year: Gabriel Garcia (Junior – Burkburnett)
  • Co-Goalkeepers of the year: Zac Felipe (Junior – Graham) and Daniel Macias (Sophomore – Hirschi)
  • Coach of the year: Adam Jackson (Hirschi)

First Team All-District

  • Bryan Camacho (Sophomore – Hirschi)
  • Sergio Chavez (Senior – Hirschi)
  • Ritse Vaes (Junior – Hirschi)
  • Chris Tovar (Sophomore – Hirschi)
  • Zeliah Plew (Junior – Hirschi)
  • Jacob Vasquez (Junior – Hirschi)
  • Alonso Arvizu (Senior – Graham)
  • Greg Simental (Senior – Graham)
  • Armondo Anaya (Sophomore – Graham)
  • Jacob Barron (Senior – Burkburnett)
  • Tanner Heddinghaus (Senior – Burkburnett)

Second Team All-District

  • Esteban Anguiano (Junior – Hirschi)
  • Eliseo Anuiano (Freshman – Hirschi)
  • Adriel Juarez (Sophomore – Hirschi)
  • Wilmer Miranda (Sophomore – Hirschi)
  • Marcos Gonzalez (Senior – Graham)
  • Chandler Dyer (Junior – Graham)
  • Dario Rendon (Sophomore – Graham)
  • Cade Van Meter (Junior – Burkburnett)
  • AJ Ranjel (Senior – Burkburnett)
  • Justyn Peterson (Senior – Burkburnett)
  • Rylan Stringfellow (Freshman – Burkburnett)

District 4-5A Boys:

  • Most Valuable Player: Marco Barron (Senior – WFHS)
  • Offensive MVP: Daniel Alvarez (Junior – WFHS)
  • Defensive MVP: Davis Mays (Junior – WFHS)
  • Newcomer of the year: Brennan Anderson (Sophomore – Rider)
  • Goalkeeper of the year: Israel Gonzalez (Senior – WFHS)
  • Utility player of the year: Hagan Sanchez (Senior – Rider)
  • Coach of the year: Patrick McCauley (WFHS)

First Team All-District

  • Kordell Dorman (Senior – WFHS)
  • Luis Camacho (Senior – WFHS)
  • Johan Hernandez (Senior – WFHS)
  • Taylor Davis (Sophomore – WFHS)
  • Zeliah Plew (Junior – Hirschi)
  • Bricen Vialpando (Junior – WFHS)
  • Adam Canales (Senior – Rider)
  • Eduardo Cerna (Sophomore – Rider)
  • Jackson Redding (Junior – Rider)
  • Colsen Welch (Senior – Rider)

Second Team All-District

  • Matthew Turner (Junior – WFHS)
  • Armando Saldana (Sophomore – WFHS)
  • Julio Valdez (Freshman – WFHS)
  • Riley Marshall (Sophomore – Rider)
  • Henry Anderson (Senior – Rider)
  • Gavin King (Senior – Rider)

District 4-5A Girls:

  • Co-Offensive MVP: Jazel Sanchez (Sophomore – WFHS)
  • Co-Defensive MVP: Mindy Shoffit (Senior – Rider)
  • Co-Midfielder of the year: Haley Bragg (Senior – Rider)
  • Co-Goalkeeper of the year: Zoe Brewster (Junior – WFHS)
  • Utility player of the year: Emari Villalpando (Junior – WFHS)
  • Newcomers of the year: Aubrey Glidewell ( Freshman – Rider) and Claire Hood (Freshman – WFHS)

First Team All-District

  • Salty Jackson (Senior – Rider)
  • Megan Enriquez (Junior – Rider)
  • Gabby Garcia (Junior – Rider)
  • Makenzie Renfro (Sophomore – Rider)
  • Maria Gonzalez (Senior – WFHS)
  • Marley Fleisher (Senior – WFHS)
  • Alyssa Salazar (Junior – WFHS)
  • Lucy Hood (Sophomore – WFHS)

Second Team All-District

  • Mia Bowman (Senior – Rider)
  • Kiki McClure (Sophomore – Rider)
  • Jadyn Lopez (Sophomore – Rider)
  • Morgan Whipple (Senior – WFHS)
  • Hannah Pence (Sophomore – WFHS)
  • Sarah Suggs (Sophomore – WFHS)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News