The Wichita Falls ISD hosted a swim meet on Saturday afternoon at the North Texas Rehabilitation Aquatics Center.

For the girls team scores, Rider finished in first with 188 points. Azle came in second with 81 points. Hirschi finished in third with 39 points and Old High in fourth with 8 points.

On the boys side, Rider again came in at the top with 173 points. Old High came in second with 91 points and Azle finished third with 85 points.