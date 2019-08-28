High School Volleyball: Lindsay @ Nocona – August 27, 2019

Fourteen more wins and Kenny Davidson hits the 100-win milestone in Graham. And the 2019 Steers are capable of just that - and they are ready to roll!

At one point in 2018, the Steers won eight straight games while averaging 58 points a contest. And the Steers return arguably the best offensive player in the district in Daniel Gilbertson. As a sophomore, he caught 64 passes for over 1,000 yards. This season he'll carry more of the load when the Steers run the ball.