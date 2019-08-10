Cool in Boomtown Tournament: Iowa Park vs Windthorst- August 10, 2019.

The Iowa Park Hawks knew they'd have to play almost perfect to beat the #1 team in the state; the number two team in the nation. They came close last night in Abilene. Argyle advanced to the State Tournament with a 2-0 win. Argyle's ace Chad Ricker tossed a no-hitter to end the hawks season. Here's what head coach Michael Swenson had to say to his team after the game:

"Guy was on his game and we weren't able to get the big hit when we needed it. But man, 2-0 in the Regional Finals, that's just the way it goes. By no way does this determine the type of year you had. It's just an unfortunate ending. That's all it is. It's an unfortunate ending. Look again. It's hard to do this. You've got so much support. I'm so proud to be your coach. I can't stress that enough. I'm so very proud to be able to coach this baseball team. I knew you weren't going to lay down right there. You give it everything you have every time you step on the field. As long as you do that in your entire lives you will be very successful. Always compete. Always believe in yourself. Always be a good teammate. When you get married you have to be a good husband and a good father and a good employee. All those things - that's the value of sports. Unfortunately only one team can advance. You understand. In my estimation the state championship was probably played tonight." -Michael Swenson (Iowa Park Head Coach)