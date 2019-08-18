Friday Night Football: 2019 Nocona Indians- August 18, 2019

Nocona secured the final playoff spot from District 5-3A with a dramatic 17-12 victory over City View in the last regular season game of 2018. But with then Head Coach Brad Keck stepping into an administrative roll in 2019. The Indians look to build off last season’s success under new Head Coach Rick Weaver.

“Coach Keck did a great job and he’s still around, he’s in administration and he’s become a mentor to me and he’s left me in good hands. And it’s an uphill road. Everywhere you go you start out 0-0,” said Rick Weaver.

Weaver spent the past two season’s as Weatherford High School’s offensive coordinator and also served as the offensive coordinator in Iowa Park for 3 year. And looks forward to the opportunity in this, his first head coaching role.

“I’m excited. This was my goal when I first started coaching. Did my time under Aubrey Sims. Started as a position coach and worked my way to offensive coordinator. Finally got my first opportunity here. So I’m blessed,” said Rick Weaver.

“Coach Weaver is amazing. He can teach everything. He wants us to go fast and we’re gonna do that. We’re gonna go 100%,” said Colton Evans.

“I’ve liked what he’s doing around here. It’s not easy. He’s trying to get the best out of us and really make this program better,” said Jason Sparkman.

Weaver brings a new look offense with plenty of weapons to support his plan to keep opposing defenses on their heels.

“It’s a new offense. We’re gonna run new plays. The run game is going to be harder. The receiving game’s gonna be harder. We’re gonna throw everything at you. Every team. They won’t know what we’re gonna do,” said Colton Evans.

“New. From what we’ve been running and I think it’s going to be harder for teams to pick up what we’re doing. And I like that cause they won’t know what I’ll be doing. We’re gonna throw some people off this year. And it’s balanced. That’s what I like,” said Jason Sparkman.

“We’re gonna see what the kids are good at see what they adapt at, throwing a lot at them these first 3 days. See what sticks and as we go we’ll scale back, see what we’re good at and try to perfect that,” said Rick Weaver.

Nocona’s defense returns it’s leaders in both sacks and tackles in Jase Davis and Jason Sparkman, and a group Coach Weaver says just fly around the field.

“We’re gonna have a good secondary. The kids are catching real well. And we have linebackers that can run. We’re not gonna have track speed. We’re not gonna line up on the track and light up anyone, but I think we have some kids that once we put the pads on we’re gonna run well and use our quickness to our advantage and just play hard. Those kids play hard,” said Rick Weaver.

“I’m hoping we can keep up the defense like we did last year and be one of the best defenses in district,” said Jason Sparkman.

With perennial powerhouses like Gunter, Holliday, Henrietta, and a talented and experienced City View squad waiting in a stacked District 5-3A… Making the post season is quite the challenge.

“We’re ready for it. We’re gonna win some playoff games this year. Get a gold ball. We’re gonna be excited this year for it,” said Colton Evans.

“I want to see improvement every week. That’s the first thing. You know it’s a new offense, new defense, new special teams, so we’re gonna have some busts here in the beginning. There’s a learning curve. So I want to see improvement every week and then ultimately want to make the playoffs and then make some noise once we get there,” said Rick Weaver.

And if all goes as planned, expect more celebrations like this from the Indians for years to come.