Friday Night Football Preview: District 3-1A, DI- August 9, 2019

Head Coach Caleb Calloway’s Knox City Greyhounds are the district favorites in 2019. The Greyhounds return an experienced offense led by slot back Abraham Nevarez who finished second in the area in passing throwing for 1,883 yards and 47 touchdowns.

“We have Abraham Nevarez coming back this year. He’ll be a senior for us. Excited to have him back. Anthony Hernandez will be back. He’ll actually be in a starting role this year at wide receiver which is going to be big for us to move him out there to the edge. We also have Wesson Ham coming back at receiver. We are returning five offensive guys, so were feeling pretty optimistic on the offensive side and roughly four defensive players,” said Caleb Calloway.

Coach Calloway is entering his fourth year at Knox City….and he still strives for improvement every season.

“The goal is to play better defense. I mean that’s going to be our goal. We just want to get better everyday. I mean that’s one thing you know our offense is explosive and we’ve been very fortunate to make big plays but we just want to get better as a team everyday,” said Caleb Calloway.

Austin Flores is the new head coach for last years District Champion, the Crowell Wildcats.

Quarterback Seth Bearden finished off the season with 1,982 yards and 37 touchdowns in the air. With Bearden’s arm and an explosive offense…Crowell became the area leader in total offense averaging over 445 yards per game and the leading team in passing with over 254 yards per game.

“Knowing that you have those weapons you know it makes you have a lot of pride you know of what they’ve been able to accomplish. Its a lot of pressure to keep that going. We’re returning our starting quarterback and a couple running backs so you know trying to get working with them so they know a new system so that were ready to go come August 5th is the biggest thing for us,” said Austin Flores.

The Northside Indians are returning 3 starters. The Indians featured a successful rushing game in 2018 finishing fifth in the area averaging over 175 yards per game. You can expect they’ll be back with an even stronger run game in the fall.

“Our offense is actually geared more toward the kids we have coming up than what we had last year. Last year we should of spread it out a little bit more and let our kids use that ability, but these kids, we’re going to be a little bit bigger, a little bit stronger, and we’re going to have to run the football and do somethings to help them on the offensive side to catch up a little bit earlier. So, we’re just going to feed it to our running backs and let them take over the ball game really,” said Jeremy Reeder.

Chillicothe welcomes Chad Young as the new head coach of the Eagles. Young inherits a program that went 1-8 last season, but he’s excited about his teams potential.

“We got a great group of seniors and upper class men coming back, and I think we got some really good young kids that can come in and fill in and contribute with the upper class men. You know its always about numbers. If we get everyone out there I think we get a chance to do some really good things this year. Chillicothe’s had success in the past. Last year was a little rough year. We just want to get back on track,” said Chad Young.

The District 3-1A division one teams are all on track for an exciting season. The race for the 2019 District Champion begins now.