Friday Night Football Preview: 2019 Seymour Panthers- August 17, 2019

From Friday Night Football plays of the night, to a successful on-field marriage proposal from then assistant coach Kris Bryant, the 2018 Seymour Panthers showcased plenty of excitement.

And if there’s one thing you can say about a Seymour practice… It’s intense.

“Fast, hardcore, we’re all about just going as hard as we can the whole time,” said Carson Hardin.

“Lot of athletes over here there’s a lot more intensity. They want to win a lot more, just the will to win,” said Cody Fite.

“It’s fun to be somewhere long enough. You know these kids. I think our seniors were 7th graders when i came here. We’ve been around the m a long time. They know what to expect from us and we know what to expect from them. And its a fun group. We’re not real big, we don’t have a lot of numbers but we’ve got a lot of heart and lot of desire,” said Hugh Farmer.

Head coach Hugh Farmer has enjoyed one of the most successful runs in panther football history, entering his 6th season with 4-straight playoff births and District Championships in 3 of the past 4 seasons.

“I think its just a perfect little fit for me especially. I like a small town atmosphere and there’s a lot of support that comes from that. I think it’s just a good situation for me right now and i’m super blessed to be here,” said Hugh Farmer.

On offense, Nick Slaggle pulled in plenty of highlights at wide receiver in 2018 and is penciled in at quarterback this season where he’ll have big targets to get the ball to.

“Carson Hardin. Good inside receiver. Lot of speed and he’s big,” said Cody Fite.

“We have a new player this year… Cody Fite. He’s tall he’s fast and I think he’ll be a real threat on the offensive side,” said Carson Hardin.

“We have some pieces. We have a lot of new faces, but a lot of kids who have played a lot on special teams and on defense. They’ve seen the lights, the Friday night lights and I think they’re gonna do well for us,” Hugh Farmer.

“We’ve got some good kids coming back this year and some good kids coming up that’ll get the hang of it so I think we’ll be fine,” said Cody Fite.

The Panthers defense led Seymour to an undefeated 4-0 sweep of district 4-2A last year, and the philosophy remains the same in 2019.

“Gang tackling, that’s how it is. Once they got that ball stopped everyone comes up there and hit. Get a hit in,” Thomas Arnold.

The Panthers are eyeing a 3rd straight District Championship, but it won’t be easy.

“I think our district overall is gonna be pretty tough and I’m sure Olney’s 2nd year with the coach over there I think they’ll be a lot better, so I think its going to be a very interesting and competitive district,” said Hugh Farmer.

“We got a lot of guys who came out here ready to work and put in the time to get us where we want to get this year,” said Carson Hardin.

“We’ve had a District Championship here the past couple years and we want to keep that going. A lot of pride in that,” said Thomas Arnold.

Panther pride… A 3-peat in district on the line and the bitter taste of an early playoff exit last season should spur Seymour’s success this year.