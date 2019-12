As the Rider Raiders prepare for their Regional Final game on Friday night against Lubbock Cooper– revenge is on their minds.

The Pirates beat the Raiders in district play earlier this season.

But such was the story a season ago as well. Cooper beat Rider in the regular season, and the Raiders got revenge beating the Pirates in the playoffs.

One member of the Gold and Black is new to the team, and didn’t get a chance to experience last year’s fate.

M.J. Baird has this week’s Sports Spotlight.