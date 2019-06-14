Sports Spotlight: Oil Bowl Stickers- June 14, 2019

Lots of colors could be seen on the practice field as this years Oil Bowl Athletes hit the turf before the big game. They are more than just colors though, these colors are a reminder the long hours of practice and the unforgettable games spent fighting for their hometown team.

“It means everything. Like I’ve always been in Graham Athletics so its going to be hard to put these away,” said Chase Gilmore.

“Its been a blessing. Some of my best friends are on the team right now, so again one more game with those guys. Its going to mean everything,” said Jett Johnson.

Not only are the All-Stars wearing their own school colors, but now, they are sporting other teams colors represented in this years Oil Bowl Classic.

“It was actually kinda hard. We had to go knock on each others dorms and ask them do they have stickers and if they said ‘no’ you kinda get bummed out, because you want your helmet to be filled up for the big game. This took me about 30 minutes. I got the most on the team,” said Anthony Vargas.

“I got this one from Hunter Fenoglio, this one from Nathan Bales, this one from a couple of the Vernon guys…. too much to count,” said Carson Tyler.

“You gotta go with a color scheme. Yea you cant put… you gotta look good. Hey, Cam Newton said,’ Look good. Play good,'” said Jett Johnson.

The Oil Bowl All-Stars will be taking to Memorial Stadium in style.



For some, this won’t be the last football game they play, but it will be the last time wearing their high school colors.